Longbeards in Carolina Forest closed. Here’s what’s taking its spot

Longbeards Bar and Grill in Carolina Forest may have closed their doors, but a pet-friendly restaurant is ready to take their spot next year.





From the owners of the Grumpy Monk, The Sneaky Beagle is set to open by March 2019, owner Chris Evans said in an email. The restaurant will be located at 5040 Carolina Forest Boulevard.

“We wanted to develop a new concept within our umbrella that allowed us to be creative and think differently than just The Grumpy Monk way of doing things,” Evans said. “The Grumpy Monk is traditionally a bit darker and more rustic feeling where as The Sneaky Beagle will be bright, social, and fun.”

Evans said the restaurant will offer taco variations such as a Thanksgiving taco, chicken fettuccine Alfredo taco, a fried chicken taco and a mac and cheese taco. The restaurant will also offer paninis, a build-your-own salad and sushi.

There will also be options for kids and vegan and vegetarian choices.

Dogs will be permitted outside on a large deck. The menu will give owners food choices for their dogs, ranging between $1 and $3.





Evans said he hopes to host dog adoption events at the restaurants, and is already planning one for the grand opening.

“Think of it as the Grumpy Monk’s weird sister,” Evans said.

The Grumpy Monk has two Myrtle Beach area locations, the original located at 4545 U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest. The second location opened at Broadway at the Beach earlier this year.

The restaurant focuses on beer, offering over 60 craft drafts.

Evans said he hopes to open two more Grumpy Monk locations in the Myrtle Beach area and more Sneaky Beagle restaurants, “as long as the concept takes off.”

“We love this market, the people, and the community,” he said. “They have been very supportive to our local business which has led us to the local-first mentality which we will always carry with us no matter how many restaurants or concepts we create.”





In January, the Longbeards building was listed for sale for almost $1.8 million. Evans said the restaurant officially closed Dec. 15.