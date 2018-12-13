Myrtle Beach airport adds new direct flight to Texas

Myrtle Beach is getting another new flight.
American Airlines has added a direct flight to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, starting May 3. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17.
“The airlines decision to commence daily service, speaks volumes to the strength of our destination, Myrtle Beach, SC, and we thank American for their continued growth in our market,” director of airports Scott Van Moppes said in a press release.
Yesterday, Spirit announced direct flights to three new cities — Indianapolis, Houston and Kansas City.
The Indianapolis route will be three times a week, while the others will have two flights a week. All three flights also begin in May.
