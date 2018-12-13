Local

More rain, possible flooding for the Myrtle Beach area. Here’s what you need to know

By Hannah Strong

December 13, 2018 08:15 AM

After a few days of sunshine, rain is coming back to the Myrtle Beach area and is expected to last into the weekend.

Horry County could see up to three more inches of rainfall, which follows several inches of rain the county had last weekend.

“The wet pattern unfortunately continues,” said Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. “It’s going to be a rainy ending to the year.”

The NWS predicts rainfall will start Thursday night, lasting through Friday and into Saturday. There’s a 90 percent chance of severe thunderstorms and patchy fog Friday night.

Areas of the county could see minor to moderate flooding levels, but no king tides.

“We’re in between the tidal cycle, so at least we have that in our favor,” Pfaff said.

The Little Pee Dee at Galivants Ferry could get above moderate flood stage Sunday, Pfaff said. The Waccamaw River in Conway could get to minor flood stage next week.

Though rainfall will last through Saturday, sunshine is around the corner Sunday and into the beginning of the week, the NWS reports.

According to measurements from the NWS’s North Myrtle Beach gauge, there have been about 63 inches of rainfall since January. Pfaff said the average is about 50 inches a year, but Hurricane Florence and rainfall in July caused a higher amount.

A low temperature of 60 degrees is expected Friday, with a high at 64. Into Saturday, a high of 65 degrees is expected, but temperatures could drop to about 49 Saturday night.

