Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee Rivers to return to a major flood stage next week

The Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers are expected to hit major flood levels for the second time in 2018.
The National Weather Service sent out predictions that the rain forecast will cause major flooding for areas along both of Horry County’s rivers. Both rivers are expected to hit the major stage sometime early next week, according to the NWS predictions.
While the flooding will not be as devastating as what followed Hurricane Florence, this is the first time the rivers have returned to major flood stages since September. There are four flood stages, with the major stage being the most severe category.
The weather forecast for the weekend calls for rain all three days. According to the NWS, the rivers will start to flood as the rain water from North Carolina flows through Horry on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Along the Waccamaw, the National Weather Service said homes close to the rivers could be affected by the flooding. These areas include Bucksville, Pitch Landing, Lees Landing and other waterfront communities.
“Flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep will surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will occur near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing,” the release said.
Residents along the Little Pee Dee could also see flood waters threatening their property. Thirty to fourty homes in the Nichols area could be affected by flooding, according to the release.
The Little Pee Dee is expected to crest near 11.5 feet deep next week. The release did not have a depth prediction for the Waccamaw River at this time. Swamp areas surrounding the two rivers could also see flooding.
The Intracoastal Waterway was not mentioned in the press release.
