Myrtle Beach crash connected to possible carjacking, cops say

By Alex Lang

December 12, 2018 03:47 PM

Crews work to remove a car from the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass on Dec. 12.
A crash at one of Myrtle Beach’s busiest intersections might be related to a carjacking, police said.

Myrtle Beach police started to investigate a multi-vehicle wreck at Mr. Joe White Avenue and U.S. Highway 17 Bypass around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Cpl. Tom Vest.

Initial reports state the crash is related to a carjacking, according to Vest.

There was a brief pursuit on foot and one person was taken into custody following the wreck, according to the vest. The area near the wreck was mostly cleared by 3:45 p.m.

The incident is the second high-profile carjacking this week. On Monday, Horry County police started an investigation into a reported carjacking on Pond Cypress Lane in the Carolina Forest area.

