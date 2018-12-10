Police actively searching for man who attempted to steal a car in the Myrtle Beach area

Horry County police are currently looking for a suspect they say attempted to carjack a vehicle in the Myrtle Beach area Monday morning.
The suspect — described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, skinny, black man between the ages of 18 and 22, wearing jeans and a gray and red hoodie — allegedly attempted to take a car from Cypress Lane in the Briarcliffe Acres area.
Police said the suspect is “believed to have driven a white Kia Forte” with a paper tag.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.
