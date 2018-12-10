Crime

Police actively searching for man who attempted to steal a car in the Myrtle Beach area

By Hannah Strong

December 10, 2018 09:03 AM

Horry County police are currently looking for a suspect they say attempted to carjack a vehicle in the Myrtle Beach area Monday morning.

The suspect — described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, skinny, black man between the ages of 18 and 22, wearing jeans and a gray and red hoodie — allegedly attempted to take a car from Cypress Lane in the Briarcliffe Acres area.

Police said the suspect is “believed to have driven a white Kia Forte” with a paper tag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do