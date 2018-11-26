A list of Horry County charities participating in #GivingTuesday this week

Giving Tuesday is a time to freely give back to others — following all the purchasing done on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
If donations are made on Facebook, Facebook will match contributions up to $7 million total. Here some of the other Horry County charities you can donate to this Tuesday:
Flood recovery
First, the flood victims of Horry County still need help. Here is more information on how to help them even months after the storm:
Safe Haven 4 Cats
This North Myrtle Beach cat sanctuary is a no-kill shelter that helps to pair cats with their life-long human friends. It helps reduce the number of feral cats in Horry.
Donate here.
Habitat For Humanity
Building houses and helping people find stable homes is this nonprofit’s main goal. You can donate directly to the Horry County chapter to ensure your dollars benefit a local family.
Donate here.
Winyah Rivers Foundation
This organization raises awareness about our local rivers and making sure waterways stay clean for future Horry County generations to enjoy. It also did a lot of work during the hurricane and flood to keep people informed of river conditions.
Donate here.
Theater of The Republic
Theater has the ability to inspire and foster a life-long love for dramatic arts. This organizations Coastal Youth Theater also gives young Horry kids a chance to be stars on the stage.
Donate here.
Coastal Carolina University
So many Horry County leaders and workers passed through the halls of CCU. The University also provides public events and sports to the local cultural offerings.
Donate here.
North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol
Do you like turtles? Who doesn’t! Sea Turtles need the help of humans to protect them from predators, like humans and humans with bright lights at night. Help make sure these sea critters have a home for the future.
Donate here.
More information
There are many more places to donate to this season. All charities affiliated with Giving Tuesday can be found on the organizations website. You can search for an organization by name, region or type of work.
In addition, many of these charities have Facebook pages that you can use to create a personal fundraiser. To create your own fundraiser, go to a charity’s Facebook page and find the “create fundraiser button” toward the top of the page. This will allow you to challenge your friends to give to your cause.
Comments