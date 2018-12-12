3 great white sharks are off the Carolinas coast. One is swimming our way, Myrtle Beach

Better watch where you swim!

Three great white sharks have recently pinged off the Carolinas coast, one in North Carolina and two in South Carolina.

According to Ocearch, an organization that works to obtain data from the ocean, one shark — Miss Costa — is located off the coast of North Carolina, between Cedar Island and Morehead City.

The other two — Hal and Cabot — are off the South Carolina coast, near Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Miss Costa and Hal are both over 12 feet long. Cabot, who is closer to Charleston, is over 9 feet long.

According to a map on the Ocearch website, all three great white sharks have migrated south. Both Hal and Cabot first pinged near Nova Scotia.

Several tiger sharks have also pinged off the Carolinas coast.