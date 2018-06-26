3 great white sharks recently tracked near Myrtle Beach's coast

Three great white sharks have recently been passing through waters right off Myrtle Beach's coast.

OCEARCH, a shark conservation and research group, tracked a 1,668-pound female shark named Miss Costa on Monday, the organization reports.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

According to an OCEARCH Facebook post, Miss Costa is now the third great white shark that has pinged past Myrtle Beach in the last few weeks. The 12.5-foot shark was caught and tagged off the coast near Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2016.

Miss Costa is currently migrating north along with Hilton, a 12.5-foot male weighing 1,326 pounds, and Savannah, an 8.6-foot female that weighs 460 pounds.

SHARE COPY LINK OCEARCH, a research vessel and at-sea laboratory catches and tags Hilton, a 12-foot male white shark, off the coast of Hilton Head, SC in March 2017.

OCEARCH tagged both Hilton and Savannah in Hilton Head, South Carolina last year.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles