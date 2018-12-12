MB parasailing company closes after customer loses both legs. What will go there next?

Ocean Watersports at 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach has closed its doors, and another company is ready to fill the spot.
Over the summer, the watersports business — which offered banana boat rides, parasailing and jet ski rentals — was forced to temporarily cease operations after a man lost both his legs in a parasailing incident.
After providing necessary documents to the U.S. Coast Guard captain of the Port out of Charleston, Ocean Watersports reopened in July, our news partner WPDE reported.
But at the end of the season, the company permanently shut their doors, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
It’s not clear at this time if the incident is why the company permanently shut down. The Sun News reached out to the company for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
Now, Downwind Sails, located at 29th Avenue South, is looking to take over the 3rd Avenue South location. The company would operate at both locations.
During Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, members passed first reading to amend beach and boating regulations, which will allow Downwind Sails to operate at multiple locations.
In June, Myrtle Beach police and fire responded to the beach and transported a man with a partial amputation from Ocean Watersports.
Later that month, the victim, Henry Owens, described the incident. Owens said he was moving between the parasailing boat to a banana boat when he went into the water. That is when his legs were caught in a boat’s propeller.
In late June, over $40,000 had been raised on a Go Fund Me page to help with his recovery.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, members put an emphasis on safety before approving first reading of the ordinance.
Downwind Sails will be required to mark off a safe zone at both locations, which will give between 50 and 100 feet where jet skis can enter and exit the water.
Two employees must be present at all times, one in the water to help people into the safe zone and to help launch boats, and one on the beach to keep people from wandering into the safe zone and to assist customers.
There is one other location, between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, that housed a watersports business. At this time, Downwind Sails has not expressed interest in moving into that location.
City council will review second reading at the first meeting of 2019.
