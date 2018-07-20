Coast Guard shuts down Myrtle Beach parasailing group over safety after man lost legs

The U.S. Coast Guard ordered a local parasailing company to halt operations until it proves workers and customers go through safety training, according to The Post and Courier.

The order comes after an incident where a man lost part of both his legs in a Ocean Watersports parasailing incident along Myrtle Beach coastline last month.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port out of Charleston Captain issued the order earlier this month. A person who answered the phone at Ocean Watersports on Friday declined to comment.

Henry Owens, of Illinois lost part of both his legs after he was trying to transfer between parasailing and a banana boat. He was vacationing in the area and now recovering at home.

The order states that the company has to stop operation until it provides proof of the safety training, according to the report. The company also has to show boat captains hold valid licenses and employees past the required drug tests. The order notes that one employee involved with a case where a customer broke a hip in July tried to alter his urine test.