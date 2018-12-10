Myrtle Beach is getting a new hotel across from Coastal Grand Mall

A new hotel is coming to Myrtle Beach.

Located at the corner of Harrelson Boulevard and Seaboard Street, Homewood Suites will bring 105 new hotel rooms to the area.

The four-story building will be located across from Coastal Grand Mall and is a short drive to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

According to renderings provided by LS3P Architecture, the building will be about 87,710-square-feet with on-site parking.

Jim Hubbard, vice president of LS3P, said the plans were reviewed favorably by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board during last Thursday’s meeting.

“We have also been working well with city of Myrtle Beach as to planning and permitting details,” Hubbard said in an email. “Final submission to come early next year.”

The hotel is owned by Gibson Hotel Management, Inc., a hotel company out of Knoxville, Tennessee. The company also owns the Hilton Garden Inn at 2383 Coastal Grand Circle.

In June, a new adult living community was proposed for the adjacent lot, located at 391 Seaboard Street. Retreat at Coastal Grand is expected to bring 194 apartments along with new commercial buildings.

According to renderings provided in June, Retreat at Coastal Grand will also offer a pickle ball court, a boccee court and a physical fitness center.

Another vacant piece of land sits adjacent to the Retreat at Coastal Grand lot. In 2016, Myrtle Beach officials announced plans for a new commercial development that would bring at least one major retail establishment and several additional businesses and restaurants.

The 34-acre lot backs up to Walmart, and is across the street from the mall. Other box stores also line the neighborhood, including Costco and Best Buy.