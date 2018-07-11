Could a new development be coming to the Grande Dunes area? It depends on 32 acres.

Grande Dunes could soon see more development, located between Grissom Parkway and Wild Iris Drive in Myrtle Beach.

The construction depends on Myrtle Beach City Council's vote, which would add 32 acres to the already existing Grande Dunes planned unit development. By adding the land into the PUD the zoning would change, meaning there would be different requirements on what could be built in the area.

Currently, the land is zoned as mixed-use high density, allowing for 20 units per acre. Those buildings can be either residential or commercial, although a buffer is required to separate the two if they are built near each other.

“There’s not that much that has been done on that end" of Grande Dunes, said Carol Coleman, director of the Myrtle Beach Planning Department.

However, the 32-acres is filled with trees that were planted for harvesting.

In an email sent to city officials, Ed Whitby and Jenny Whitby wrote, "As a homeowner we are not in favor of the building of homes or businesses on Wild Iris Road that will take down any trees or that will be built between Wild Iris Rd & HWY 17."

According to the email, both Whitby's live near the property. Several homeowners addressed city council Tuesday, expressing similar concerns.

City council must approve a second reading of the ordinance for the 32 acres to be added to the PUD.

Megan Tomasic, 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic