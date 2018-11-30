Foster’s Cafe & Bar in Myrtle Beach Josh Bell
One person arrested after man found lying in a pool of blood in Myrtle Beach, police say

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 30, 2018 11:10 AM

One person was arrested after a man was found lying in a pool of his own blood in the Foster’s Bar and Grill parking lot, police say.

David Lee Joyner, 35, is charged with second degree assault and battery by mob, online records show.

David Lee Joyner
Myrtle Beach Police Department

On Nov. 20, Myrtle Beach police responded to the restaurant after a man was allegedly struck with a beer bottle, causing him to fall to the ground, witnesses told police.

Two men kicked and beat him while he was down, causing him to lose between four and five teeth and have cuts across his face, a police report states.

The suspects allegedly fled after a witness broke up the fight, the report said. The man was taken to the hospital.

