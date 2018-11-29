Early morning fatal fire in Little River

An early morning fire killed a man in Little River Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
By
By

Coroner releases name of man killed in Little River house fire

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

November 29, 2018 09:16 AM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a Little River fire early Wednesday morning.

Lee Bessant, 78, of Little River, died of injuries he sustained in the house fire on Beaty Drive.

The fire is under investigation.

Batt. Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a fatal fire on Beaty Drive about 2:20 a.m.

A Horry County Police Department report said when officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed by flames.

The mobile home was “completely destroyed” by the fire, leaving only rubble, but the front door frame intact.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

