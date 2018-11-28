Coroner: Man dies in early morning Little River fire

A man died in a fire in Little River early Wednesday morning, said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
The identity of the man will be released today, Edge said.
Batt. Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a fatal fire on Beaty Drive about 2:20 a.m.
“Our fire investigator is on scene along with Horry County Police Department,” he said about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A Horry County Police Department report said when officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed by flames.
The mobile home was “completely destroyed” by the fire, leaving rubble and the front door frame intact.
