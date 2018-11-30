Still waiting to apply for FEMA funding after Hurricane Florence? Deadline is soon

The deadline for South Carolina residents impacted by Hurricane Florence to apply for federal assistance is Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved assistance to nearly 5,000 applicants for $21.1 million statewide, including nearly $13.5 million in Horry County. The assistance is available for home damages sustained from the hurricane between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8.

FEMA spokeswoman Cheria Brown noted that 2,749 applicants from Horry County have been denied as of Nov. 27 with many denials due to missing documentation such as proof of insurance, proof of occupancy and proof that the damaged property was their primary residence at the time of the disaster.

She added that applicants with questions about their letter can call their disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.

The federal Small Business Administration has also approved more than $42.4 million in disaster-related loans statewide.

FEMA closed its Conway disaster recovery center Nov. 25. It was operating out of Horry-Georgetown Technical College.