Feeling the holiday spirit? Here is how to help Horry flood victims this Thanksgiving

Ahead of the holidays and months after Hurricane Florence hit Horry County, the flood recovery is still in full swing.

The flooding following Hurricane Florence receded at the start of October, but many families are still struggling to return to normal. And the philanthropic organizations helping flood victims are still seeking donations.

On Wednesday, $250,000 was donated by One Fund SC, a part of the Central Carolina Community Foundation, which typically helps fund relief projects in midland counties. The money was donated by corporate and individual donors from across the nation.

The United Way of Horry County was among the recipients of the money.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The donation will not be going to one person or cause, instead being broken up. Some causes include home rebuilding supplies, rehousing costs and general supply money.

One Fund SC is still seeking donations. Those wishing to contribute can do so online at www.onescfund.org.





In addition, the Waccamaw VOAD is still taking financial donations as well on its website,www.disasterhelp.me. At this time the organization is not accepting goods, food or supplies.

The VOAD stands for Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters. It is a group of charities working together under one banner to help ensure money and resources are being best used. It is the organization that Horry County officials recommend people donate to, and the United Way of Horry County is one of its members.