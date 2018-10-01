From Irma to Harvey to Florence: Crew of young adults help Conwayites recover

Floodwaters are beginning to recede, allowing residents a chance to return home. The damage to Joey and Jennifer Tyler’s home on Sherwood Drive in Conway was great, but on Monday groups of volunteers were there to help.
Twelve young adults from across the nation, working with AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps, and several other volunteers from out of state were gutting the house of the damaged material.
The house had standing water in its lower rooms, requiring the walls and flooring to be ripped out. The NCCC crews were wearing masks and full body suits to stay protected from any airborne threats.
Johnathan Fessenden, 21, is from the Seattle area of Washington. He got involved with AmeriCorps after a friend returned from the program a changed person.
He personally has helped with Hurricane Irma and Harvey relief. Immediately before getting the order to come to Conway, he and his fellow 12 crew members were restoring flooded homes in Louisiana. Covering these tragedies made him motivated to help.
“Now I just can’t just ignore what I see on the news,” he said.
While this isn’t his first storm recovery, Fessenden said he was surprised to see standing water in the roads and in homes. He was also surprised by the manure-like smell coming from the water.
Sue Howard and her husband owns property in Pawleys Island and got connected with the relief effort through their church. Other volunteers were in from Florida, like Rafael Ramirez, who works as a contractor.
“When I saw the storm coming, I dropped everything that came,” he said.
These various groups were being coordinated by the Waccamaw VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Activated in Disasters). Todd Wood, with Impact Ministries, was leading the efforts, dropping off supplies to the crew working on the Tyler house.
Wood said people can still apply to help with the relief effort and to ask for assistance from the VOAD-affiliated groups. There are other AmeriCorps crews in the area looking to help.
