It takes seconds for a Christmas tree to go up in flames. Myrtle Beach fire offers tips

Smoke quickly covered the ceiling, stemming from a Christmas tree on fire in the corner of the room. Presents surrounding the tree were up in flames, threatening to spread deeper into the room.

In a matter of seconds the fire moved up the tree, smoke thickening, making it difficult to see.

Several firefighters surrounded the tree Thursday morning, watching it go up in flames, with one goal in mind — to teach the public about fire dangers during the holidays.

After waiting a minute, the fire was quickly extinguished, sending thick, black smoke through the room.

“We had two different trees, one that was dry and one that has been properly watered,” said Lt. Jon Evans, spokesman for Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. “So we’re trying to show the difference from when they catch on fire, how quickly the dry tree goes up versus the one that’s been watered.”

The lesson, Evans said, is to teach people the importance of watering their fresh-cut Christmas trees.

Firefighters remove a burned Christmas tree following a tree burning demonstration on Thursday. The demonstration was held for local media and the mayor in order to get the word out about fire safety around the holidays. Nov 29, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

During the demonstrations, one side on the dry tree was completely scorched, turning the green branches black. The fire licked at the ceiling, threatening to spread farther more quickly.

On the watered tree, the fire caught, but stayed in a small area of the tree rather than moving across the tree.

Other threats present themselves during the holiday season, like candles, lights and space heaters, Evans said. According to Evans, ensuring that outdoor lights and extension cords are actually used outside and vice versa is key in keeping families safe during the holiday season.

LED lights are also a safer option because they give off less heat than regular lights, Evans said.

“I don’t know if we had any fires caused by trees in our area, but still it’s one of those things like turkey fryers, anything else, if we get out ahead of time and maybe remind people about doing those things so they don’t have an issue afterwards,” Evans said. “That helps us out a lot.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune also got in on the action, suiting up and going into the smoke.

“I think education is the main part in the community, and what we saw today was the difference in how quickly a dry tree ignites and catches on fire and spreads than a wet tree,” Bethune said. “So if you have a live tree at home the Christmas, keep it watered.

“That is the one lesson I’m going to walk away with today.”

Bethune hinted at a new citizens fire academy aimed at teaching the community fire safety tips. The academy is set to start in February.