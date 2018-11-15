Want a bird’s eye view of Myrtle Beach? A new attraction is on the horizon

A new balloon ride could come to Myrtle Beach, as city officials work to bring activities to empty areas of the city.

Skyrider Park, which is still a concept, would bring a hot air balloon to the corner of 8th Avenue North and Chester Street. The site has sat empty for more than five years, said Lauren Clever, director of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, a non-profit arm of the city.

The ride, which would be known as Skyrider Park, would take people up in the air, not surpassing 400 feet. The balloon, which is about 100 feet high, would remained tethered to the ground in case of an emergency.

The idea for the amusement includes space for food trucks, seating and tents where people can sell products.

According to Clever, adding amusement to the site next to Barnacle Bill’s and The Midtown Inn and Cottages will help connect the former Pavilion spot and Nance Plaza. This means people will have the opportunity to jump from one amusement to the next, including the Myrtle Beach Zipline Adventures.

City officials have been working to activate spaces in the city to combat crime and to make the downtown more inviting. Over the summer, officials held the Boardwalk Bonanza at the former Pavilion location, which now sits mostly empty.

In Nance Plaza, the DRC is adding lights to the trees and a decorate fence around the perimeter to create a controlled, safe environment.

At this time, Myrtle Beach City Council has not voted on the attraction. Clever presented the idea as a temporary use — meaning it could be open for 180 day — rather than immediately applying for a business license.