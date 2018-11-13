What were the best new Myrtle Beach businesses and developments in 2018?

What does an Ocean Boulevard commercial property, Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s in Barefoot Landing, the Matt Hughes Skate Park, a luxury resort and an upscale community have in common?

First, they’re all new, and second, they’re all being honored with the 2018 Real Estate Awards.

For commercial properties, THEBlvd building opened earlier this year and brought new tenants to Ocean Boulevard. THEBlvd has a couple of bars inside, a Starbucks, quick access to downtown Myrtle Beach and a view of the Atlantic Ocean from most stores.





“Now complete, we are welcoming new tenants and entertainment to an area that is on the cusp of a major revival,” said Patrick Marino, a partner with the developers behind THEBlvd building.

Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s in Barefoot Landing was given best new restaurant for its contributions to revitalizing the shopping and recreation center. Opened during the summer by the sister of Jimmy Buffet, it acts as the anchor for Barefoot’s Dockside Village.

The beach is the main recreation center in the Strand, but Myrtle Beach’s skate park was awarded for giving locals and tourists new ways to have fun. The renovated Matt Hughes Skate Park, named after a local who died while skateboarding, reopened in July after two years of being closed and is operated by the City of Myrtle Beach.

For the tourism industry, The Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacation Club won an award before it’s even completed. Expected to open next year, this hotel is next to THEBlvd building in downtown Myrtle Beach. According to its website, the resort will be 27-stories tall and have over 300 rooms. Only Hilton Club members can book a room online right now.

Finally, of all the new homes coming to accommodate a rapidly growing region, the Papillon North Ocean Boulevard community took the award for the best residential development. The community features walking paths, green spaces and close access to neighboring shopping centers.

The winners showed unique contributions to the area’s commercial, recreational and residential real estate offerings, according to a release from The Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics at Coastal Carolina University.





The awards will be presented to the five businesses at an open-to-the-public ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 in CCU’s Wall College of Business. Those interested in attending can call 843-349-2052 to RSVP.



