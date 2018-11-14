Why a longtime owner won’t be greeting you at the gate at Thompson Farm

You won’t see a familiar face anymore at Thompson Farm after the first of the year.





Scott Thompson recently announced he will not run the family farm after Dec. 31.

Families navigate a corn maze at Thompson Farm, one of many venues hosting events along the Grand Strand to experience the season. Oct. 23, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

“I want to thank everyone who has enjoyed the farm and supported me the past 10 years under my operation as that is all I ever wanted,” Thompson posted on Facebook, hinting he may open a new location in the near future.

In an interview with The Sun News, Thompson said his family will continue to run the farm, located at 1625 Bucksville Drive in Conway.

According to Rick Thompson, Scott Thompson’s brother, the farm will continue to run as it has in the past. Rick Thompson said weddings are already planned for the spring, giving the family time to adjust to the change in operator.

“It’s going to be fun,” Rick Thompson said, saying he has not had much time yet to consider the changes. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Scott Thompson cited a change in his family’s dynamics as his reason for leaving the farm, saying, “I have to say something because my family’s acting like nothing’s wrong.”

On Nov. 9, Scott Thompson wrote another Facebook post, detailing his reason for leaving.

Scott Thompson would not provide further details on where he may open a new farm, but said he is “strongly considering an amazing location.”

“They have till fall to get it worked out, but I can guarantee you I’ll be their biggest competition,” Scott Thompson said.

The farm, which is a staple in the community, opens a corn maze and pumpkin patch each year and hosts events like weddings, Farm to Table and Coastal Uncorked, a food and wine festival. The farm also has a farm history tour and hosts birthday parties and school tours.

Scott Thompson, who’s favorite part about running the farm is seeing kids and their parents come through, said he will continue to operate the Conway Peanut Warehouse for weddings and special events.

“I have enjoyed nothing more as the smile on the children as they play in the play area, or feed the cows, and actually I enjoyed watching them kicking and screaming as you the parents told them it was time to go home and they wanted to stay longer,” he wrote in his Facebook page.