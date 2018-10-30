A person died after an overnight ATV crash in Brittons Neck.
A person died after an overnight ATV crash in Brittons Neck. Courtesy of news partner WPDE
A person died after an overnight ATV crash in Brittons Neck. Courtesy of news partner WPDE

Local

Coroner releases name of local man killed in ATV crash

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

October 30, 2018 02:13 PM

A North Myrtle Beach man was the victim of an ATV crash Monday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Jeffrey Burton, 28, was killed in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the ATV struck a gate on Black Island Road near Gunter Island and was killed. The victim was found Monday after Horry County Police Department received the initial call, he said.

Mikayla Moskov with HCPD said the department responded after receiving a call for service in connection to an ATV crash about 9:15 a.m.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  