One person killed after ATV crashes into a gate overnight, officials say

A person died following an overnight ATV crash in Brittons Neck, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said an ATV struck a gate on Black Island Road near Gunter Island and was killed. The victim was found Monday after Horry County Police Department received the initial call, he said.
Mikayla Moskov with HCPD said the department responded after receiving a call for service in connection to an ATV crash about 9:15 a.m.
Officials are still trying to determine the time of the crash.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the victim’s name will be released after the family is notified.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments