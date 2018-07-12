This home goods store is moving to Tanger Outlets this fall

Carolina Pottery, located near downtown Myrtle Beach, is moving to a new location this fall.
The store, which is currently located at 1403 North Kings Highway, sells home goods and seasonal products. Soon, the store will be located at Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501, according to their website.
The store opened in Myrtle Beach in May 2015, in the former Kmart location. Other Carolina Pottery stores are located in West Columbia, in Georgia and North Carolina.
The Sun News has reached out to the corporate office for more information on why the business is changing locations.
