Third J. Reuben Long inmate dies in six-month span

A 46-year-old inmate committed suicide while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail officials.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, jail staff found Michael Todd Jordan dead and it appeared he took his own life, according to a news release.

His death marked the third in less than six months in the facility. In March, officials found Christopher Bennett having a seizure-like episode in his jail cell. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. An investigation showed Bennett ate bags containing drugs prior to his booking into the facility.

In early June, Sharon Kay Envey’s, 67, was found unresponsive in a jail cell. Her death was due to natural causes and no foul play was suspected.

Jordan was booked into J. Reuben on March 18 on Myrtle Beach Police Department charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor. There was an autopsy on Monday morning, according to jail officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Jordan’s death. A preliminary investigation showed that no foul play is suspected, according to the release.