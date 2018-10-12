Get spooked and have fun with this guide to a Grand Strand October

Looking to get spooked along the Grand Strand? Or just looking for some fall fun? Well, you’re in luck! Here are some festivities for your October at the beach.

The Conway Ghost Walk: Conway is one of the oldest towns in South Carolina, and during its over 200-years of existence, its had plenty of time to pick up a few ghosts.

Conway Downtown Alive is bringing in actors to make the downtown area spook-filled for an informational night for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at the Conway Downtown Alive website, $15 for adults and $7 kids.

The Grand Strand Witch Night: Rejoice that we’re no longer in 17th-century Salem and join fellow magic lovers at this event in Murrells Inlet.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Witch Night is less about casting magic and more about raising money to help children. Held on Oct. 13 this year, the event has a costume contest and raffle with the money going to a great cause, The Children’s Recovery Center.

Wristbands can be purchased for $5 on the night of the event, and they will get you discounts at many inlet eateries and bars.

Thompson Farm Corn Maze: Spooks and frights not your thing? Take a more wholesome approach with this corn maze located on 1625 Bucksville Dr. near Conway.

Group tours can be arranged during the week, and the maze is open to the public on Friday nights, and then on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Thompson Farm’s website.

Barefoot Landing Presents BooFest!: Attention Hocus Pocus Fans! This Barefoot Landing event on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. will feature a showing of the classic Disney film, a kids’ costume competition, a pumpkin patch and more.

Barefoot will also have a truck-or-treat on Halloween night.

Myrtle Beach Truck-or-Treat: Call this reporter a company shill, but this event is a can’t miss. On Oct. 27 at Broadway at the Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., get candy while the sun is up.

Co-hosted by The Sun News, this will be a great time for kids to get candy and meet public safety officials. And it’s free.





Little Park of Horrors: Enjoy some free music-based entertainment along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on Oct. 13 and again on Oct. 21.

Located at Pyler Park, this will feature costumes of favorite musicians from the 20th century.

Rocky Horror, the movie: AMC 16 Theater at Broadway is showing this cult-classic film ahead of Halloween on Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. Get prepared to see people dressed up and shouting back at the screen, as is traditional for showings of this movie.

Tickets are on-sale on the theater’s website, $9.49 for an adult ticket.





Halloween, the movie: The “Halloween” sequel features a Myrtle Beach local in a named role. See how the local kid fares against Michael Meyers in this horror film.

The movie premiers on Oct. 19 and tickets can be purchased at area movie theaters.