A new Veterans Affairs office is one step closer to coming to Myrtle Beach

A Veterans Affairs office is heading to Myrtle Beach, located at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Airpark Drive.

Earlier this month, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was granted leases in Myrtle Beach and Charleston, allowing a consolidated facility for outpatient care in Myrtle Beach, a release from Tonya Lobbestael, spokesperson for the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

With 84,000-square-feet at the Myrtle Beach location, services including primary care, mental health, physical therapy, prosthetics, blood collection, CT, ultrasounds and more. There is also space to add MRI, the release states.

The space will also feature a women’s clinic. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019, located off of Farrow Parkway near The Maket Common and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

In July 2016, the VA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. said they are close to soliciting bids for the project. At the time, a contractor was expected to be picked between April and June 2017.

The medical system currently operates two outpatient locations in the city: one at 3381 Phillis Blvd., and another a few blocks away at 1101 Johnson Ave.

The development will be one of the first businesses to build in the International Technology and Aerospace Park off Farrow Parkway. The land has sat mostly vacant since roads and other infrastructure were completed in 2012.