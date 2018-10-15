At long last the Waccamaw River is out of flood stage, but the impacts remain

The Waccamaw River at Conway is no longer in a flood stage as of Monday morning, dropping below 11-feet deep into the action stage.

Even though the Waccamaw is expected to return closer-to-normal depths later this week, dozens of roads are still closed due to washouts and unsafe conditions as a result of flooding.

The Little Pee Dee River is still in the action stage as well, but it saw its water level stabilize and the increase slightly. It still remains outside flood stages, but current predictions have the river staying in this stage through the week.

While the flooding itself has gone down, the natural disaster continues into the recovery chapter. As it stands, Horry County has already picked up over 2,000 tons of debris as of Friday. Clean-up crews continue to move south to clean-up areas hit by the flooding.

The Waccamaw VOAD also remains active through the recovery, posting supply donation and pick-up locations to help people affected by the flooding.

The organization is still taking financial donations and asking for volunteers to sign-up. According to the VOAD’s website, it is not taking application from homeowners seeking assistance at this time.

“At this time, we have received the maximum registrations that we are able to assist in a timely manner with our volunteer teams. Please check back periodically to see if we are able to receive more. You may receive help by calling 211,” the website said.