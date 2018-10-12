How many tons of debris have Horry County crews picked up after the flood?

It’s almost been a month since Hurricane Florence first struck Horry County. Starting this week, the county began to pick up the debris from floodwaters and storm.

The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said it has picked up 2,905 tons of debris in less than 30 days. For context, that is the weight of about 17 blue whales.

Not all of that is from homes, as 838 tons of debris is from vegetation. This natural debris is among the reasons for the fish kill seen in the county, as materials in the water can lead to dissolved oxygen levels dropping.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Most the debris is from demolition. Across Horry County over the past week people have been restarting their lives while beginning the flood repair process. Crews from out of state have been assisting locals cleaning out their homes.

Latest river depth predictions from The National Weather Service still have the Waccamaw River at minor flood levels through next week. And the collection isn’t over. Crews are still working there way south down county roads collecting debris from the flood.

The collection will happen only in areas affected by the flooding.