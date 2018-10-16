‘A small idea will have a huge impact’: How MB is helping local Florence victims

The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting a Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert to help with relief efforts for Horry County residents displaced by record-breaking flooding.

In September, Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina as a Category 1 storm. But excessive rainfall made the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway rise, flooding homes and forcing families to start over.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward people who need money to redo their homes and replace their belongings.

“It really came up at dinner one night,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “It was right after the hurricane and we knew the flooding was going to be horrendous in the county.”

Musicians playing at the Nov. 11 concert will be announced each day.

Taking place at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium, tickets range from $50 to $200. Eight suites, which can hold between 20 and 24 people, are available for $7,500. Food and beverages are included in the price of the suit tickets.

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketreturn.com.

“A small idea will have a huge impact on a lot of families,” Bethune said.