New Myrtle Beach Starbucks serves coffee with an ocean view

By Tyler Fleming

August 13, 2018 11:38 AM

A new waterfront Starbucks opened on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and the view is fantastic.

Located below the Tin Roof bar and a block north of the SkyWheel, the new location has been open for a little more than a month. The re-opening Banditos will also join the new coffee shop in the building.

From the coffee bar, patrons get a clear view of the ocean through the floor-to-ceiling window that line the oceanfront side of the store.

The entrance to the Starbucks is not on Ocean Boulevard, coffee-seekers need to go around the building onto the Myrtle Beach Board Walk to enter.

The coffee shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

