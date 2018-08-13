New Myrtle Beach Starbucks serves coffee with an ocean view

A new waterfront Starbucks opened on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and the view is fantastic.

Located below the Tin Roof bar and a block north of the SkyWheel, the new location has been open for a little more than a month. The re-opening Banditos will also join the new coffee shop in the building.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

From the coffee bar, patrons get a clear view of the ocean through the floor-to-ceiling window that line the oceanfront side of the store.

The entrance to the Starbucks is not on Ocean Boulevard, coffee-seekers need to go around the building onto the Myrtle Beach Board Walk to enter.





The coffee shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.