Horry County Council appropriates funding for relief effort, debris collection starts

The relief effort following record-level flooding was the focus of the first half of the Horry County Council meeting Tuesday.
First, council members approved an act to rededicate unassigned funds in the budget to help cover the expected over $18 million needed to meet the estimated cost of the relief effort.
These funds could be reimbursed by FEMA of up to 75 percent. In past storms, the state of South Carolina covered the other 25 percent of emergency costs, and Assistant County Administrator Justin Powell urged Council members to begin seeking support from the South Carolina state house.
“As we get reimbursed it will go back to unassigned funds,” Powell said.
FEMA money is slow to come in. It wasn’t until recently that Horry County was repaid for claims from Hurricane Matthew, which came through about two years ago.
Having this room in the budget was a priority of the council over recent years, chairman Mark Lazarus said.
In addition, the Horry County Council activated contracts to allow clean-up crews from Florida to start beginning to pick up damaged items from the flooding. The crews are coming from Florida largely due to their expertise in post-storm recovery.
Assistant Administrator Steve Gosnell said that the crews will be collecting debris from only county-owned roads that were directly affected by flooding.
The crews will start from the north and move their way south as waters recede and as homes are cleared.
