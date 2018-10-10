Local

Coroner identifies pedestrian who was killed on S.C. 707

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

October 10, 2018 10:33 AM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed Tuesday night on S.C. 707.

Theresa L. Sikora, 55, of Myrtle Beach was killed, said deputy coroner Chris Dontell.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. on S.C. Highway 707 near Big Block Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck north and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road, according to police. The driver, as well as a man in the passenger seat, were uninjured in the collision, authorities said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  