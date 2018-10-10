Coroner identifies pedestrian who was killed on S.C. 707

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed Tuesday night on S.C. 707.

Theresa L. Sikora, 55, of Myrtle Beach was killed, said deputy coroner Chris Dontell.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. on S.C. Highway 707 near Big Block Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck north and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road, according to police. The driver, as well as a man in the passenger seat, were uninjured in the collision, authorities said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong