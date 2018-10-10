Coroner identifies pedestrian who was killed on S.C. 707

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed Tuesday night on S.C. 707.
Theresa L. Sikora, 55, of Myrtle Beach was killed, said deputy coroner Chris Dontell.
The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. on S.C. Highway 707 near Big Block Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.
A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck north and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road, according to police. The driver, as well as a man in the passenger seat, were uninjured in the collision, authorities said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
