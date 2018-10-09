Pedestrian killed while crossing Horry County highway

A pedestrian died after being struck while crossing a Socastee-area road on Tuesday night.
The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. on S.C. Highway 707 near Big Block Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.
A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck north and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road. The driver, as well as a man in the passenger seat, were uninjured in the collision.
The wreck remains under investigation. The Horry County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the identity of the victim.
