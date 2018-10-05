Surfside Beach councilman found guilty of ethics violations, facing thousands in fines

Surfside Beach councilman Randle Stevens violated committed several ethics violations during the 2016 election period, the South Carolina Ethics Commission found.

Now, Stevens has to pay $2,150 in fines, including a $650 administrative fee, within six months. If he does not pay the fines in total by March 20, he will be charged $12,650.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Arnold Gargulio filed a complaint against Stevens on six different counts.

On March 21, 2016, Stevens allegedly failed to file a pre-election campaign disclosure report, documents from the ethics commission show. A campaign report must be filed 15 days before an election showing contributions exceeding $100 and any expenditures.

In that report, documents state Stevens did not disclose a $25 campaign cost for fliers on Feb. 10, 2016.

On the same day, Stevens did not disclose the full name, address and total contribution amount for a personal contribution, documents show.

On the final campaign disclosure report, Stevens allegedly did not file a $60 cost for campaign fliers. Also in the final report, Stevens did not identify the full name, address and total contribution for a personal contribution.

Finally, the S.C. Ethics Commission claims Stevens accepted anonymous in-kind campaign donations in the form of truck wrap signage.

Stevens attended a trial on Aug. 16. Now, he has 10 days to appeal the decision.