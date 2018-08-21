A 2016 election has a Surfside Beach councilman facing ethics charges

A Surfside Beach town councilman is facing six ethics charges from the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
Randle Stevens, who is serving his second term on council, is facing charges related to the April 5, 2016 election. The accusations stem from campaign disclosure reports that were allegedly not filed correctly throughout the election.
On March 21, 2016, Stevens allegedly failed to file a pre-election campaign disclosure report, documents from the ethics commission show. In that report, documents state Stevens did not disclose a $25 campaign cost for flyers on Feb. 10, 2016.
On the same day, Stevens did not disclose the full name, address and total contribution amount for a personal contribution, documents show.
On the final campaign disclosure report, Stevens allegedly did not file a $60 cost for campaign flyers. Also in the final report, Stevens did not identify the full name, address and total contribution for a personal contribution.
Finally, the S.C. Ethics Commission claims Stevens accepted anonymous in-kind campaign donations in the form of truck wrap signage.
Stevens attended a hearing for the charges last Thursday. Commissioners are making a decision on the charges.
Stevens term is up in 2020. The Sun News has reached out to Stevens for further comment, but he did not immediately return a phone call.
