Officials warn 501 lane closures as flood barrier removal continues

South Carolina Department of Transportation closed one side of U.S. 501 at Lake Busbee on Wednesday afternoon to continue working to remove flood barriers.
Traffic will flow in both directions on one side of the road so crews can continue to working to take barriers down, said Brittany Peacock with SCDOT.
Photos posted on the SCDOT show the barrier only remaining on the southbound side, and removed from the northbound side.
SCDOT warns all beach-bound trucks and oversize loads should use S.C. 22 until work is completed.
A City of Conway Facebook post said the reopening time is unknown.
“We do not know how long this closure will last but we will advise once it is complete and back open,” the post reads. “Please avoid this area if at all possible and use alternate routes of travel.”
Here are roads that are open in Horry County.
Crews began removing flood barriers on Monday, allowing one lane to stay open in both directions.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
