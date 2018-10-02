Hundreds of new homes may be built next to entertainment complex in NMB

Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach could soon have over 270 new cottages if city council approves proposed plans.

The goal, according to developers, is to create a neighborhood “reminiscent of the simple life of small town America.” Developers said the cottages are affordable, catering to teachers, first responders, nurses, medical personnel and those looking for a second home.

The 274 cottages would each range between 510 square feet to 1,292 square feet and all units would have at least two parking spots.

North Myrtle Beach City Council reviewed first reading of the plans Monday night. According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the development does not include beachfront parking. Residents in the development would not have access to the Barefoot Cabana.

The developer will have to buy land in the third or fourth row for parking or pay an assessment per year.

The other problem, city officials pointed out, was the square footage of the property. Dowling said council members are concerned over the size of the buildings, and suggested the square footage should be between 700 and 1300.

Officials will hold a workshop to discuss concerns over the proposal, but a date has not been set.

“Overall, they liked the idea,” Dowling said.

The development will sit near the Intracoastal Waterway and the marina, across the water from Barefoot Landing.