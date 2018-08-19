Get a taste of this hot breakfast spot opening 2nd location on the Grand Strand

Natural lighting and serene music fills the room at the new Blueberry’s Grill at Barefoot Landing.

Hanging lights, painted wood walls and high-beam ceilings give it an old-farm look.

The restaurant will open a second location on Monday with hopes to welcome strangers and turn them into friends, said general manager James Kinner.

“We’re looking forward to giving to the community something that’s better than average, better than normal,” Kinner said.

Blueberry’s Grill offers an assortment of cocktails, including mimosas and sangria. Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com

Blueberry’s new location at Barefoot Landing will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Its menu is packed full of omelets, benedicts, pancakes, sandwiches, salads and mimosas.

Kinner said every dish at Blueberry’s is a signature dish. His personal favorites are the spicy dishes, like the Hey Blueberry with caramelized onions, chorizo, banana peppers, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream and salsa.

Blueberry’s Grill Country Benedict has fried green tomatoes, poached eggs, applewood smoked bacon and hollandaise sauce. Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com

Here’s the history behind Blueberry’s Grill.

The original Blueberry’s Grill is at 7931 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

