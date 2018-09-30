Man who drown in Myrtle Beach area pond identified

A 58-year-old man drown in a pond in the Myrtle Beach area on Friday evening.

William Doyle was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. when he was pulled from a pond on Lilac Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Doyle was staying at a home near the scene, according to Willard.

Doyle’s death is still under investigation as the coroner’s office waits for autopsy results. Horry County police, Horry County Fire and Rescue and Department of Natural Resources crews responded to the incident off S.C. Highway 544.

