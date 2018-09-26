Myrtle Beach offering free parking to ease burden on local flood victims

Free parking is included in a civil emergency order Myrtle Beach officials issued to limit challenges facing flood victims.

City manager John Pedersen issued the order Wednesday that will suspend charges at city-owned parking spaces effective Thursday, according to a news release.

The release notes that paid parking typically runs through October, so this order will end meter charges at city-owned spaces until March 1., 2019.

The order also will prevent the city from shutting off residents’ water service for non-payment during October and extend its no-fee building permits for storm-related repairs and renovations.

Permits for storm-related work are required, but will be issued at no charge, while all other permits will be charged as usual.

The order will be presented for ratification during city council’s next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 9.