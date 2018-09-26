Dustin Johnson, a NASCAR driver and a musician are contributing to hurricane relief

PGA Tour star and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson, NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin and Mark Bryan of the band Hootie & the Blowfish are teaming up with the Myrtle Beach golf community to raise money for families impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Myrtle Beach’s two PGA Tour Superstore locations are also participating in the initiative.
Johnson, a 19-time PGA Tour winner, is partnering with PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com and the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association to launch a community-wide effort that will raise money during the fall golf season to support victims of the storm. Golfers are expected to have opportunities to contribute at area golf courses as well.
The Columbia native, who has held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 78 weeks over the past two years, including this week, has several ties to the area.
He played at Coastal Carolina from 2003-07, lived in the area for several years, was an ambassador for the marketing cooperative Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, and has the Dustin Johnson Golf School at the TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet.
Johnson has pledged financial assistance through the Dustin Johnson Foundation. More details will be determined after Johnson returns to the U.S. from this week’s Ryder Cup in France.
Hamlin and Bryan are donating proceeds raised through an auction at their annual Pro Am Jam to ProjectGolf.org, a non-profit foundation started by Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for promoting the Myrtle Beach golf community as a destination. ProjectGolf will redirect the funds to tax-exempt organizations assisting with relief efforts. The seventh annual Pro Am Jam was held Monday and Tuesday in Charleston.
“Dustin Johnson and Mark Bryan are long-time friends of the Myrtle Beach golf community, and we’ve gotten to know Denny Hamlin through his participation in the Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, which speaks to his altruism,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, in a news release. “Hurricane Florence has impacted so many throughout the Carolinas, and we, in conjunction with Dustin, Mark and Denny, want to do what we can to help people throughout the region and here at home who have been affected.”
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington, N.C., on Sept. 14, and in addition to damage from the storm’s initial impact, widespread and record flooding around the Grand Strand has resulted from several days of rainfall and record water levels in rivers and other waterways.
Comments