Crew rescued after North Myrtle Beach high-water rescue vehicle overturns on flooded SC 9

A North Myrtle Beach high-water rescue vehicle overturned in floodwaters on S.C. 9 on Saturday, said city spokesman Patrick Dowling.

The crew was fine, but “obviously shaken,” he said, adding officials believe the vehicle is salvageable. A road caved in from deep flood waters led to the vehicle falling over on its side during a high-water rescue event, Dowling said.

“They were driving through floodwaters and the road no longer existed,” Dowling said.

A road cave in on S.C. 9 caused by deep flood waters led to the vehicle falling over on its side during a high water rescue event, Courtesy of North Myrtle Beach

Crew members who have come to the area to assist with flooding were on the vehicle. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal posted a video on Facebook, showing a boat quickly riding up to the overturned vehicle and immediately trying to rescue the vehicle with a rope.

Dowling said North Myrtle Beach was given two high-water rescue vehicles by the federal government to use in hurricanes and floods. The city did not experience flooding, so the vehicles have been used elsewhere. About 72 high-water rescues have been performed with the two NMB vehicles in North Carolina and South Carolina since Hurricane Florence hit, he said.

