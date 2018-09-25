Rainfall projections on Sept. 25, 2018.
Rainfall projections on Sept. 25, 2018. Courtesy of NOAA

How chances of rainfall could impact river flooding this week

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

September 25, 2018 11:04 AM

Weather officials say the Myrtle Beach area could see a chance of thunderstorms this week, which will not worsen ongoing river flooding that has overtaken parts of Horry County after Hurricane Florence hit the coast about 12 days ago.

Myrtle Beach may have thunderstorms each day this week, with chances up to 60 percent on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 1.5 inches of rain may fall throughout several days, said Mark Bacon with the NWS in Wilmington.

“Impacts to the ongoing river flooding will be minimal,” Bacon said in a Tuesday update. “Flood waters will continue to recede, possibly slowed a bit late in the week.”

Bacon said rainfall could slow crest recession slightly.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 80s, with a low of about 75 degrees, the NWS reports.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are advising against swimming in the ocean after Hurricane Florence due to potential safety issues, including high bacteria and debris.

Flood levels are continuing to rise in Socastee neighborhoods as of Tuesday. And Georgetown County is preparing for possible flooding.

Floodwater from Hurricane Florence has persisted in the town of Conway, S.C. The Waccamaw River was three feet above its previous flood record set by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and is expected to rise another foot, cresting at 22 feet.

By

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

