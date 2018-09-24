Santee Cooper said water will overtop a coal ash pond. What that means for the Waccamaw

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Santee Cooper are working to prevent coal ash from reaching the Waccamaw River

On Monday afternoon, Santee Cooper said that floodwaters were expected to reach the Grainger Ash Pond 2 sometime tomorrow, according to NOAA projections. The news release said this does not mean coal ash has entered the river.

Santee Cooper believes that it has taken enough preventative measures to make sure this doesn’t have a giant impact on the environment. These efforts include an AquaDam, reinforcing the dyke keeping ash out of the Waccamaw and staging equipment to provide more reinforcement to retention walls, if needed.

“Santee Cooper is working with DHEC, downstream water users, the Waccamaw Riverkeeper and other stakeholders as this situation develops,” the release said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also announced Monday that it banned boating near ash ponds in Conway.

The ash ponds are near the Santee Cooper Generating Station, right outside downtown Conway. The boating ban applies to the portion of the Waccamaw River between U.S. 501 Bypass and U.S. 501 Business.

The worry is that boat traffic will “degrade flood berms” holding the ash ponds back, potentially allowing further contamination of the river water. A berm is basically a raised separation barrier.

If the berm breaks due to wake in the water or a boat hitting it, ash could reach the Waccamaw.

“Until rescinded, no vessel or person will be permitted to enter the Vessel Exclusionary Zone,” the Monday press release said.

Once water recedes, the order will be lifted.





Already coal ash from ponds in North Carolina have entered local rivers, although Duke Energy said on Sunday that no coal ash entered the Cape Fear River. Further, pollutants from farms, homes and storm run-off can make flood waters dangerously contaminated.

It should be noted that any boat traffic should be mindful of the wake created by motor engines. Wake can further damage flooded homes.