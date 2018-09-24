Georgetown County moves to highest threat level; shelters open for residents and pets

Georgetown County moved to the highest state of emergency Monday morning as it prepares for an unknown amount of floodwaters flowing downstream due to Hurricane Florence.

The county announced the upgrade to Operating Condition (OPCON) 1 at 8 a.m. Monday in a news release, indicating that a disaster or emergency situation is in effect and emergency response operations are ongoing. Georgetown County had been in OPCON 2 since Saturday afternoon.

The county’s emergency operations center has moved to 24-hour operations and those living in low-lying areas near the Intracoastal Waterway or Waccamaw or Pee Dee rivers have been advised to evacuate.

U.S. Highway 17 is reduced to two lanes ahead of a bridge in Georgetown County on Sunday. Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Shelters opened at 7 a.m. for people and pets at Georgetown High School (2500 Anthuan Maybank Dr.) and Waccamaw Middle School (247 Wildcat Way in Pawleys Island).

Residents bringing pets to the shelters are advised that pets must be crated and supervised at all time for entry. Residents should also have all necessary pet supplies.

Any non-emergency questions by the county’s disaster call center at 843-545-3273.