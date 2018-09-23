‘Not in this lifetime’: Residents stunned as homes flood in their Conway neighborhood

David Covington along with Maura Walbourne and her sister Katie Walborne paddle a canoe to their home on Long Avenue on Sunday to find it flooded and the floor boards floating. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. Sept. 22, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com