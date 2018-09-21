This is the plan IF floodwaters contaminate Myrtle Beach area drinking water

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence aren’t expected to impact Grand Strand residents’ water quality, but if it does, residents will be asked to cut their water consumption in half.

The Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority noted in a release that it does not anticipate any issues at its Myrtle Beach Water Treatment Plant, which pulls water from the Intracoastal Waterway, but it will continue to monitor water quality to ensure it meets or exceeds state and federal standards.

If officials suspect an issue, the Myrtle Beach plant will be temporarily shut down and water service to that system will be provided by the authority’s Bull Creek Regional Water Treatment Plant, which pulls water from Bull Creek, according to the release.

The Myrtle Beach plant treats up to 40 million gallons of water per day, while the Bull Creek plant treats up to 45 million gallons per day, according to GSWSA’s website.

If the authority shuts down service at the Myrtle Beach plant, residents that are customers of GSWSA, City of Myrtle Beach, City of North Myrtle Beach, City of Conway, town of Loris and Little River Water and Sewer Co. will be required to cut their water consumption in half to sustain all systems, the release states.

Customers with questions of concerns can contact the authority at 843-443-8200.